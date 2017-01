One man was detained following an injury crash in La Mesa Wednesday.

Two vehicles collided at University and Palm avenues at approximately 6:15 a.m. The location is east of Spring Street and south of Interstate 8.

From the scene, it appears a silver Cadillac and a white mini van collided. The van's roof had been removed by emergency personnel.

No word on how many people were inside the vehicles.

No other information was immediately available.