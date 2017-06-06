San Diego police are investigating an incident involving a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in Carmel Valley while he asked her for directions.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the suspect was driving a white Toyota Rav4 along 10880 West Ocean Air Dr. just after 8 a.m. Monday when he approached a woman to ask for directions.

As he spoke to her, he flashed her, police said, and then took off.

Police said the suspect is described as being between 25 and 30 years old, with a medium to heavy build, black hair, brown eyes and a black goatee. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and orange or red pants at the time of the indecent exposure incident.

On Tuesday, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said officers had detained one person for questioning on Carmel Mountain Road, but it is unclear, at this point, if that person is the suspect in this case.

The woman flashed by the man was not hurt.