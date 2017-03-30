Hot Prowl Suspect Spotted Near Carmel Valley Homes

Police officers were called to a neighborhood in Carmel Valley Wednesday night after an unknown man allegedly tried to enter a woman’s home before being chased away by her dogs.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the hot prowl suspect tried to open the door to the victim’s home on Quarter Mile Drive at around 9:15 p.m., while she was inside. The woman saw him, let her dogs out and the man ran away.

Officers searched the area but could not find the suspect immediately following the incident. Per dispatchers, a couple of other residents in the area reported similar incidents at their homes around this time.

No arrests were made and no further details were released.