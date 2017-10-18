Carmel Valley Parent Accused of Selling Drugs to Students

A Carmel Valley mother is accused of a drug scandal affecting students at Cathedral Catholic High School and several other schools in the area, according to a letter sent home to parents.

A 37-count criminal complaint accuses Kimberly Dawn Quach of selling or offering suboxone and Xanax to minors from Jan. 1, 2017 to September, as well as giving at least 10 teens marijuana to sell, package or transport.

"I think it’s really sad and it breaks my heart that any adult would sell drugs to a child," said Tene Williams.

Williams is one of the Cathedral parents who received a letter from the school last Friday.

It reads, in part:

"Recently, the parent of a CCHS student was arrested and charged with the sale and possession of illegal drugs and other controlled substances. The investigation that triggered that arrest is ongoing and affects Cathedral Catholic and other high schools in the area.

As part of that effort, San Diego Police and the District Attorney’s Office are directly contacting a number of CCHS families to ask for their help. Officers working the case believe there are CCHS students who may be witnesses or who may have information that would assist their them."

The allegations are now prompting CCHS parents to have conversations with their kids.

"We realize drugs are prevalent everywhere, we just hope she has common sense to realize it and doesn't fall into it," said Barbara Lomax.

No one answered the door at the 48-year-old suspect's home.

One neighbor remembers seeing Quach arrested there in late September.

Multiple neighbors recalled raucous teenage parties at her home, leaving lingering questions about whether Quach's home is the place named in the complaint that she allegedly used to sell, giveaway and use drugs.

"All we can do is ask God to protect our kids and hope that our children will make the right decision and that parents will understand the importance of living a lifestyle that is pleasing in the sight of God, so they will be a good example for students," said Williams.

"Protecting the students at Cathedral Catholic is our highest priority," said Kevin Eckery, Vice Chancellor Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego. "We are grateful for the timely involvement of the police and DA, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement throughout their investigation."



The principal at Canyon Crest said his school is not involved.

NBC 7 has reached out to other schools and is waiting to hear back.

Quach is in jail on $200,000 bail. She and her attorney denied requests for interviews Wednesday.