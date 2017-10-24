San Diego police found large containers of loose marijuana, plant food, grow lights and drug paraphernalia throughout the home of a Carmel Valley mother accused of selling drugs to high school students, according to search warrant documents obtained by NBC 7.

A 37-count criminal complaint accuses Kimberly Dawn Quach of selling or offering suboxone and Xanax to minors from Jan. 1 to September, as well as giving at least 10 teens marijuana to sell, package or transport.



The search warrants provide new details into how Quach allegedly sold and gave marijuana, beer and prescription drugs to students at Cathedral Catholic High School and students at other schools in the area.

Police said Cathedral Catholic students regularly smoked marijuana at Quach's home on Aster Meadows Place.

Officers also found "hundreds" of empty beer cans in Quach's backyard.

One detective said Quach had as many as 70 teenage clients at Cathedral High and at nearby schools.

According to the court documents, Quach and her fiance "left weed out in the open at the house so people can use it."

Teenagers who spoke to police told them that "it is known at the school that if you need anything, you have Quach buy it for you."

Quach also allegedly gave a prescription opiate to one of her daughter’s friends after the girl complained of pain.

The drug she was given, Suboxone, is a controlled substance. The girl’s parents contacted police after finding a package of the prescription drug in their daughter’s room.

According to the search warrant, the parents found text messages between their daughter and Quach. In those messages, the girl asked Quach "for some drugs to help her out with some pain she was in."

No one answered the door at the 48-year-old suspect's home.

Quach is in jail on $200,000 bail. She and her attorney denied requests for interviews last week.

If convicted, she could face 60 years in prison.