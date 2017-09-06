Carlsbad officials will evaluate whether to continue the practice of staffing lifeguards for a stretch of coastline previously not guarded.

The majority of the city's coast, five to six miles, is state beach covered by State Park Lifeguards.

North Beach, the area from Oak to the north city limits at Oceanside, was previously not covered by lifeguard services.

So, Carlsbad decided to schedule dozens of lifeguards to patrol the North Beach during 100 days of summer.



Carlsbad Lifeguard Program to Launch

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez talks with Carlsbad Fire Department Chief Michael Davis about the new pilot program launching Memorial Day weekend. (Published Friday, May 26, 2017)

Under a $300,000 budget, Carlsbad Fire Department Chief Michael Davis said the city sent six firefighter-paramedics to the Ventura County Fire Department

When they returned, they began training 12 others to begin the program, Davis said.

The lifeguard coverage started over the Memorial Day weekend and ended on Labor Day.

Davis said he considered the pilot program a success but the department will evaluate the results and present to the city council later this year.