A Carlsbad woman said she found a Macy’s gift certificate from over five years ago but when she tried to use it, the store told her it was expired.

Diane said it was a pleasant surprise when she found a certificate she had forgotten about worth $344.59 in a desk drawer.

“When my husband and I were getting married we went to Macy’s and we registered for the bridal registry there,” Diane said.

When Diane and her husband returned some of the gifts, she said Macy’s gave them some cash back and some store credit. Diane said the last time they used it, Macy’s issued them a Merchandise of Credit certificate for their next visit. That was five years ago.

“They first issued it and we said that’s a lot of money, it may take years to use it all. And they said well there’s no expiration date on a Merchandise of Credit,” Diane said.

Diane finally went back to Macy’s to use the rest of her credit but there was a problem. Macy’s told her the certificate had expired.

“So I read it and re-read it and in all the fine print there’s nothing that says it expired,” Diane said.

Not only did they tell Diane the certificate had expired, Diane said they also told her the certificate wasn’t showing up in their system. Diane said the Macy’s store manager was very nice but didn’t budge on letting her use the certificate.

When she wasn’t able to use the certificate, she called NBC 7 Responds for help.

NBC 7 Responds contacted Macy’s corporate offices and a spokesperson told us Macy’s searched their archives for Diane’s missing credit. A week later, Macy’s said they found proof the certificate was valid and it had not been redeemed.

The company issued Diane a new certificate for the full value.

A spokesperson for Macy’s sent NBC 7 Responds this statement in an email, “"Ms. Pal was satisfied with the outcome. We appreciate you reaching out so that we could be of service to this customer."