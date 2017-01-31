Local startup RinseKit landed a spot on ABC’s hit TV show Shark Tank airing later this week.

The Carlsbad company will pitch RinseKit’s portable shower product to five top investors on the show, including celebrity investor Mark Cuban.

"Having the once-in-a-lifetime chance to appear on Shark Tank, and in front of such a savvy group of business experts, comes at a time when RinseKit is perfectly positioned for explosive growth," said Chris Crawford, RinseKit’s founder, in a statement. "We're extremely proud of what we've built, and it's great to see how well the product is performing for so many people in a variety of markets. And, if the Sharks see the same amount of potential in the product as we do, I think chances are we will make a deal."

RinseKit was founded in 2015 when Crawford, a surfer and outdoor enthusiast, identified a need for a portable shower system.

RinseKit’s portable shower system consists of a two-gallon reservoir that can be filled anywhere. The system stores and pressurizes the water so that it can be used anywhere. This can be particularly handy to surfers, who often need to rinse sand and seawater from their wetsuits and boards after leaving the water.

The RinseKit system is available at 1,500 retail locations in 21 countries, according to the company.

The company’s Shark Tank segment will air Friday, Feb. 3 (6 p.m. PST), on the ABC Television Network.