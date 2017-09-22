Carlsbad Holds Meeting Over Neighborhood Prowler

Carlsbad police say they believe the suspect is responsible for three break-ins in about a week's time. NBC 7's Alex Presha spoke to many in the community who say they aren't going to let this impact their life.

Carlsbad police held an emergency community meeting Thursday over a series of break-ins in the neighborhood.

They believe a suspicious man prowling around the North-Coastal area has broken into three homes over the span of about a week. The man was reportedly peering into windows while residents slept.

In two incidents, he actually came face-to-face with residents inside the homes. Both times, he ran away, police said.

"Well you know it's not something you expect, you know?" said Austin Peteliski. "Everyone's walking around barefoot with their surfboards. It's just like a family community."

"I'm not too worried about it. If I see a guy, I'm going to report him," he added when asked if the incidents would impact him.

Investigators said the cases took place on the 3500 and 3900 blocks of Garfield Street and on the 2700 block of Jefferson Street.

A woman who lives across the street from one of these homes didn't want her identity known since this suspect is still on the loose. But she did have a warning for residents in the area.

"Everybody's more careful and more cautious. There are conversations happening, but one creep isn't going to change the heart of Carlsbad," she told NBC 7.

She said she a 13-year-old daughter.

"This is one of those times where you take the opportunity to have conversations with your kids that these things happen," she said. "We don't live in fear and we're not going to let them change the way that we live, but we have to be careful for sure."

Home security tips are available on the City of Carlsbad's website.