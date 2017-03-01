Carlsbad Flower Fields Open for 2017 Season

NBC 7's Marianne Kushi and Greg Bledsoe talk about the San Diego springtime favorite - the flower fields in Carlsbad.

Let the bursts of yellow and orange petals come forth: the famous Flower Fields in Carlsbad are now officially open for the 2017 spring season, boasting blooms in all their gorgeous glory.

The annual opening of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch marks the unofficial start of springtime in San Diego County. This year, the field of blooms will be open from March 1 through May 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

As always, patrons will enjoy nearly 50 acres of breathtaking, colorful displays of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers, which are in bloom for six to eight weeks. The burst of color is synonymous with Carlsbad this time of year. The famous fields also include roses, orchids, sweet pea blossoms, petunias and poinsettias.

There's also an entire field of red, white and blue petunias on a 300-foot by 170-foot hillside. The flowers were strategically planted to resemble an American flag.

Daily tickets to the Flower Fields are $14 for adults, $13 for seniors and $7 for children, ages three to 10. Kids age two and under get in free. Season passes are also available, ranging in price from $16 to $30.

In addition to a stroll through the fields, visitors can enjoy other family-friendly activities at the site including antique tractor wagon rides, a sweet pea blossoms maze, mining for gemstones and gardening demos – some including water-wise farming tips. The site is also home to a nursery and gift shop. For a list of activities this season, click here.

The fields will also host various special events weekly, including live musical performances, arts and crafts shows, Kids' Day on April 2 and a Mother's Day celebration on closing day, May 14.

The Carlsbad Flower Fields – located at 5704 Paseo Del Norte – have been around for more than 85 years. Blooms first appeared in the early 1920s when Luther Gage, an early settler to the area, brought Ranunculus seeds and planted them in his fields next to Frank Frazee’s small vegetable farm in South Oceanside.

Since those humble beginnings in Gage’s few flower beds, the fields have sprouted into a huge attraction in San Diego’s North County, serving approximately 125,000 visitors each year. The Flower Fields are located near the Carlsbad Premium Outlets, another popular destination in the area.

To learn more about this spectacular, bloom-centric place, click here. We certainly think it's worth the trip.