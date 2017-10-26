An artist's rendering of an improved Ocean Street beach access point in Carlsbad.

The City of Carlsbad Parks and Recreation Department expects to begin construction on an Ocean Street beach improvement project by November.

Construction is scheduled to begin at the end November and last through May 2018, according a statement from the city of Carlsbad. The estimated cost of the project is $3.1 million.

The Ocean Street Access Improvements Project will improve seven beach access points along Ocean Street, from Oak Avenue to Rue Des Chateaux, according to the statement.

Some of the improvements will include more inviting and attractive stairs, railings and landings leading down to beach areas, according to development plans.

New bike racks, benches, trash bins, and enhanced viewing areas are also in the plans. Construction will include new lighting and safety features, including crosswalks.

Design plans include drought tolerant landscaping and improved privacy for nearby properties.

Construction hours are scheduled for 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to the city of Carlsbad.

Work on the seven beach entrances will be rotated so that the public will still have access to the beach. Only the entrance being worked on at the time will be off limits to the public, according to the statement.

Residents in the area can expect increased noise and vehicle traffic due to the construction.

The beach access project will be paid for with General Capital Construction Funds and Infrastructure Replacement Funds, as allotted by the Capital Improvement Program City Council, according to the city of Carlsbad.