Car Found Submerged in Water off Fiesta Island

Crews are working to tow a car found almost completely submerged in the water off Fiesta Island, in San Diego's Mission Bay, Sunday morning.

San Diego Lifeguards first responded to the scene at around 9:45 a.m. Sunday and found a car submerged in water.

The owner is out of the water and uninjured, lifeguards said.

Lifeguards did not have additional information on the car or how it got into the water.

Crews will now tow the car out.

No other information was available.

