Car Strikes Hydrant, Sending Water Shooting Into the Air - NBC 7 San Diego
Car Strikes Hydrant, Sending Water Shooting Into the Air

By Samantha Tatro

    Viewer video from Jasmine Cherry Cortez. (Published 19 minutes ago)

    A car struck a hydrant in Escondido, sending water shooting dozens of feet into the air. 

    The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Andreasen Drive, a street surrounded by businesses west of Interstate 15 and south of State Route 78. 

    No one was injured in the crash, but the broken hydrant sent water soaring into the air. 

    The water has since gone down to a trickle. 

    City of Escondido Public Works officials are at the scene. 

    No further information is available. 

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

