More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Car Strikes Hydrant, Sending Water Shooting Into the Air

UP NEXT

A car struck a hydrant in Escondido, sending water shooting dozens of feet into the air.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Andreasen Drive, a street surrounded by businesses west of Interstate 15 and south of State Route 78.

No one was injured in the crash, but the broken hydrant sent water soaring into the air.

The water has since gone down to a trickle.

City of Escondido Public Works officials are at the scene.

No further information is available.