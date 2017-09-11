Car Rammed into Boy at Logan Heights Intersection

A boy was knocked down by a car at a Logan Heights intersection Monday and hospitalized with serious injuries, confirmed police.

The child appeared to be about 10 to 13 years old, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said. After the collision, he was taken to Rady Children's Hospital.

He was struck by the vehicle just before 7 a.m. near 32nd Street and Ocean View Boulevard. Once paramedics arrived, they found the boy unconscious but still breathing, said police.

No further information on the boy's condition was immediately available.