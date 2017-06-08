A car plunged 100 feet down a La Jolla cliff early Thursday morning, landing on the beach below, San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) officials said.

The crash happened at approximately 7:43 a.m. Thursday near Coast Walk and Torrey Pines Road in the popular tourist spot of La Jolla Cove. The drop was about 100 to 200 feet.

No one was inside the car at the time.

It is unclear if anyone is on the beach below.

Lifeguards will use a heavy crane to tow the car out.

No other information was available.

