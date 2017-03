At least one person was taken to the hospital after a car overturned on southbound State Route 163 at Ash Street Sunday evening, California Highway Patrol confirms.

The car overturned after it was hit by another car around 7:15 p.m. The driver of the first car was reportedly unconscious and bleeding when medics arrived.

It is not clear if anyone else was injured.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.