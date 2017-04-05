A car was flipped on its roof in a collision between two cars that left one person injured on Interstate 78, confirmed California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The vehicle was overturned in the slow lane of the eastbound I-78 near Emerald Drive in Vista, according to CHP. The extent of the victim's injuries were not yet known.

Two men were seen running away from the scene of the crash, said CHP officers.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

