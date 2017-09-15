Car Lodged in Parking Structure Wall in Gaslamp District - NBC 7 San Diego
Car Lodged in Parking Structure Wall in Gaslamp District

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Several people reported seeing a car partially go through a parking garage in the Gaslamp District of Downtown San Diego Friday night.

    The incident was reported around 6:25 p.m on the 200 block of W Harbor Drive inside a parking structure across from the Convention Center.

    Video taken by NBC 7 reporter Alex Presha appears to show the car lodged into the side of the structure approximately four stories high.

    NBC 7 spoke to the building manager who said the woman driving that car is okay.

    There were no other cars damaged. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago

