Car Lodged in Parking Structure Wall in Gaslamp District

Several people reported seeing a car partially go through a parking garage in the Gaslamp District of Downtown San Diego Friday night.

The incident was reported around 6:25 p.m on the 200 block of W Harbor Drive inside a parking structure across from the Convention Center.

Video taken by NBC 7 reporter Alex Presha appears to show the car lodged into the side of the structure approximately four stories high.

NBC 7 spoke to the building manager who said the woman driving that car is okay.

There were no other cars damaged.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.