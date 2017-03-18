A car drove off the side of an Interstate 5 overpass in Golden Hill, crashing below near the intersection of 19th Street and B Street, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

The incident happened at approximately 9:19 p.m., according to CHP.

It is unknown what caused the vehicle to go off the freeway. Details regarding potential injuries to passengers inside the car are not available at this time.

Roadways in the area have been blocked off and traffic is being diverted to Pershing Drive.

