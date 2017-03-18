Car Drives Off Side of Interstate 5 Overpass, Falls to Intersection Below | NBC 7 San Diego
Car Drives Off Side of Interstate 5 Overpass, Falls to Intersection Below

By NBC 7 Staff

    A car drove off the side of an Interstate 5 overpass in Golden Hill, crashing below near the intersection of 19th Street and B Street, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed.

    The incident happened at approximately 9:19 p.m., according to CHP.

    It is unknown what caused the vehicle to go off the freeway. Details regarding potential injuries to passengers inside the car are not available at this time.

    Roadways in the area have been blocked off and traffic is being diverted to Pershing Drive.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

