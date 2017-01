At least four people were injured after a car crashed into a store in Encinitas Thursday.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:47 p.m. on the 100 block of N El Camino Real.

According to fire officials, a car crashed into a Trader Joe's in a commercial strip mall.

It's unknown what caused the driver to crash into the store.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.