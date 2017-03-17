Car Drives Into Apartment in North Park

A car drove into an apartment unit in the North Park area of San Diego Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of Howard Street near El Cajon Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The car appeared to have driver through a garage area and was halfway lodged into the building, police said.

There were no injuries.

At this point, police said the driver was not intoxicated during the collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No other information was available.