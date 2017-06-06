An El Cajon family is mourning the loss of their loved one, a wife struck and killed while she and her husband were riding motorcycles through Lakeside. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more.

El Cajon Family Mourns Loss of Loved One Killed While Riding Motorcycle

An El Cajon family is shaken and heartbroken by the loss of their loved one, a 37-year-old mother struck and killed by a car while riding her motorcycle in Lakeside with her husband.

The fatal crash happened at approximately 8:52 p.m. Saturday when a 64-year-old man was driving his 1998 Ford Taurus northbound on Winter Gardens Blvd., south of Creekford Road.

On the same road, two motorcyclists, a husband and wife, pulled to the right shoulder of the road and came to a stop: a 37-year-old El Cajon woman identified as Dulce Espana Cota Noriega, sitting on a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle and a 32-year-old El Cajon man on a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle.

The man, who has not been identified, allowed his car to drift to the right, CHP Officer Kevin Pearlstein said.

The driver struck both riders, throwing them off their motorcycles and onto the dirt shoulder.

When Robert Sarmiento heard the crash from his Lakeside home, he raced down his driveway with his brother to help.

"It didn't sound like any brakes got hit. Just a huge impact and it was bad. Just a huge impact," he said.

He began to perform CPR on Noriega until first responders arrived, but Noriega succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

"It's sad," Sarmiento said, in tears. "It's really sad, you know."

A memorial with candles, Dulce's shoes, her gloves and pieces of her bike now rest where she lost her life.

Family describes her as happy and playful. Noriega was a 37-year-old mother who leaves an 11-year-old son behind.

The other two - her husband and the driver - were taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego with moderate injuries.

No other cars were involved.

The crash is under investigation.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.