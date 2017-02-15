Car Crashes into 7-Eleven in National City

The car crashed into the convenience store, shattering the glass windows.

A car crashed into a convenience store in National City, injuring one person according to police and fire officials.

National City Fire Department responded to North Highland Avenue and Eta Street just before 11 a.m. after the report of a vehicle into a 7-Eleven store.

Police officers were also called to the scene.

Firefighters said there was one person needing medical attention from inside the store. The extent of the person’s injuries was unknown.

No other information was available.

