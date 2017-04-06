A vehicle connected to the deadly hit-and-run that killed a man in Lincoln Park is registered to a woman who lives just around the corner, confirmed police.

Police say the car itself was found parked less than a mile away from the collision in the neighboring community of Valencia Park.

Residents say they were surprised to see the Toyota Corolla parked right outside their neighbor Erica Gonzalez's home.

Gonzalez realized that it wasn't her car. When she looked more closely, she made a gruesome discovery.

“We realized there was human hair and we thought it was suspicious,” Gonzalez said.

She took photos of the evidence and called police. The windshield is webbed with cracks on the driver's side, and the hood is also deeply dented. The rear driver side and the bumper are smashed. In the back of the vehicle, there was a child's seat.

"The vehicle has windshield damage and front end damage consistent with what we believe happened last night,” San Diego Police Sgt. Ron Glass said

Police say the victim was hit by a car matching the description of the Corolla. The suspect was identified only as a 57-year-old man.

“What if that would have been my father or somebody's father? That's somebody's loved one,” Gonzalez said.

Like her neighbors, she is shocked and saddened at the discovery outside her door but she is encouraged that it could lead to an arrest.

The vehicle was impounded as evidence.