North Park Neighbor Rams Mustang Into Apartment Building

San Diego Police said the woman may have accidentally hit the gas instead of the break.

By Matt Hoffman and Liberty Zabala

    Liberty Zabala
    A Mustang backed into this North Park apartment Sunday morning.

    A North Park resident backed her Mustang into a neighbor’s apartment building Sunday Morning, San Diego Police said. 

    The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Texas Street.

    The vehicle broke through the living room of Benjamin Bulanadi, the man living in the apartment. Bulanadi was not home when the incident occurred.

    “Luckily I stayed over at a friend’s house last night,” Bulandi said. “It was pretty intense to come home to that.”

    Bulanadi said if he was in his living room, he could have been hit by his dresser or TV.

    Bulanadi rents the apartment through Airbnb. The owner was on the scene Sunday morning and exchanged information with the Mustang driver. Bulanadi is looking for another place to stay.

