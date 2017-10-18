Car Accident Leads to Road Rage Fight in Otay Mesa

A man punched a driver during a fight after a crash in Otay Mesa Wednesday evening.

The incident began around 5:47 p.m. on the 600 block of Beyer Way near Palm Avenue, according to San Diego police.

After an accident in Chula Vista, police said the two drivers followed each other to Beyer Way near a Bank of America Parking lot. That's where both drivers got out of the car and got into a fight.

One driver punched the other in the nose.

The victim suffered a nose bleed and was taken to the hospital.

Police said officers detained the suspect but they are still investigating.

No other information was available.

