Car Accident Leads to Road Rage Fight in Otay Mesa - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Car Accident Leads to Road Rage Fight in Otay Mesa

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Car Accident Leads to Road Rage Fight in Otay Mesa

    A man punched a driver during a fight after a crash in Otay Mesa Wednesday evening.

    The incident began around 5:47 p.m. on the 600 block of Beyer Way near Palm Avenue, according to San Diego police.

    After an accident in Chula Vista, police said the two drivers followed each other to Beyer Way near a Bank of America Parking lot. That's where both drivers got out of the car and got into a fight.

    One driver punched the other in the nose.

    The victim suffered a nose bleed and was taken to the hospital.

    Police said officers detained the suspect but they are still investigating.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published at 8:33 PM PDT on Oct 18, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices