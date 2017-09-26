'Captain VZ' Wants You to Watch for Pedestrians

Captain VZ with her lime green cape and gloves made an appearance in downtown San Diego to help make drivers aware of pedestrians.

“It’s up to all of us to keep our streets safe,” the masked crusader said.

The character's name is from the “Vision Zero” initiative, which is working towards zero traffic deaths and serious injuries in San Diego by 2025.



The San Diego Police Department and Circulate San Diego, a regional non-profit, joined forces Tuesday to highlight the importance of Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month.

Two public service announcement videos will be released, featuring Captain VZ sharing the importance of safety inside and outside of the car.