A prayer and candlelight vigil will honor the victims of the Las Vegas massacre that left at least 59 dead and more than 500 injured Sunday night.

The Missiongathering Christian Church plans to open its doors to the public at 6 p.m. Monday in the church community room, located on 3090 Polk Avenue in North Park, according to a spokesperson.

Currently, the horrific attack is considered the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Previously, the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida had the highest number of fatalities with 49 people killed.

A statement from the church clarified that the event is for people of all faiths and backgrounds grieving the tragedy:

"This event is not about a particular religion or faith but coming together as members of humanity who have suffered a tremendous loss."

The vigil should not be confused with an unrelated concert in the Irenic building at the same address, said the spokesperson.

Later this week, a second, city-wide Interfaith Vigil is planned at the same location through the United San Diego ministry for justice. That will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

More details will be available for the second vigil later this week, said the spokesperson.