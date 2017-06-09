The Mud Run on June 11, 2011 was dirtier and muddier than ever. Mud Run participants tackled tire obstacles, hills, tunnels and giant mud pits.

The 75th annual Marine Corps Mud Run will be taking place this weekend at Camp Pendleton.

Come ready to test yourself against challenging obstacles and mud pits to commemorate the tradition of this event.

There are three different running distances you can choose from: 10k, 5k, and 1k for the kids.

Each participant will receive a t-shirt, finisher medal, free parking and parking shuttle, and post-race refreshments.

All proceeds will go to supporting the Marines and families aboard Camp Pendleton.

Online registration is currently closed. However, day of registration is available June 10 and 11.

For more information, visit the event website.