Caltrans to Close Section of State Route 78 in Glamis for 24 Hours

By Anna Conkey

    A 400-foot section of State Route (SR) 78 in Glamis, east of State Route 115, is scheduled to close for construction beginning Thursday.

    The area will be closed from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday to remove a roadway bump at an abandoned railroad, according to Caltrans.

    Caltrans said local traffic can access SR 78 before or after the construction zone, however, through traffic will be detoured.

    The eastbound SR 78 detour will direct traffic onto southbound SR 115, where drivers will turn left onto Gonder Road east, left onto Butters Road north, then right onto eastbound SR 78.

    Westbound traffic will be directed to turn left onto Butters Road south, right onto Gonder Road west, right onto SR 115 and merge onto westbound SR 78.

    No significant delays are expected due to the construction, according to Caltrans.

    Drivers are reminded to be alert and slow down when nearing construction work zones.

    Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

