Caltrans San Diego will close lanes in parts of State Route 67 in Ramona starting Sunday for overnight road work.

Closures of freeway lanes near Highland Valley and Dye Road will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., while crews install a new drainage system underneath the roadway as part of the SR-67 Highland Valley and Dye Road Improvement Project.

The project, which aims to improve traffic flow, will eventually widen SR-67 at the intersection from one to two through lanes in each direction and include additional turn lanes on SR-67.

Although the intersection will remain open during construction, motorists can expect slower moving traffic during the nighttime work.

Construction is expected to be completed in the summer. More information about the Highland Valley and Dye Road Improvement Project can be found here.

Daytime construction continues weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as crews construct curb ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at all four corners of the intersection.