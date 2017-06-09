Caltrans Closes Southbound SR-163 to Eastbound I-8 Saturday Morning | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Caltrans Closes Southbound SR-163 to Eastbound I-8 Saturday Morning

By Cassia Pollock

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Image

    The Southbound State Route 163 connector ramp to eastbound Interstate 8 will close Saturday morning, confirmed Caltrans.

    Closures will remain in place from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m., as crews work to repair a recently damaged guardrail, according to Caltrans.

    Signs will be placed along the closures warning drivers to use detours. Caltrans officials would like drivers to be alert around the work zones.

    Drivers should avoid distracted driving, pay close attention to traffic ahead and slow down when approaching work zones, said Caltrans officials.

    For information on traffic congestion around the area, visit NBC 7's traffic page.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices