The Southbound State Route 163 connector ramp to eastbound Interstate 8 will close Saturday morning, confirmed Caltrans.

Closures will remain in place from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m., as crews work to repair a recently damaged guardrail, according to Caltrans.

Signs will be placed along the closures warning drivers to use detours. Caltrans officials would like drivers to be alert around the work zones.

Drivers should avoid distracted driving, pay close attention to traffic ahead and slow down when approaching work zones, said Caltrans officials.

