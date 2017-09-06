Caltrans Begins Repair On State Routes 52 and 67

Eastbound State Routes 52 and 67 will close due to some repairs needed on the highways.

All eastbound lanes on SR 52 will close Friday at 8 p.m. and open Monday at 5 a.m. in Kearny Mesa between Interstate 805 and State Route 163, said Caltrans Media Relations Officer Cathryne Bruce-Johnson.

Caltrans crews will repair the dips in the pavement during the closures.

Drivers will be detoured to southbound I-805, eastbound I-8 and northbound I-15 to the westbound and eastbound SR 52 connector ramps, according to Caltrans.

Signs will be posted advising drivers of the closures and available detours.

Repairs will continue on SR 67, Highland Valley Rd. and Dye Rd. from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. and will continue for three weeks on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, said Bruce-Johnson.

One lane will remain open during the nighttime lane closures.

The project started in May 2016 and widened SR 67 from one to two lanes both directions and additional turn lanes for commercial trucks and to improve traffic flow.

Caltrans is reminding drivers to Be Work Zone Alert and to slow when nearing highway work zones.