California to Sue Trump Administration Over Border Wall Projects

The California Attorney General will stop in San Diego Wednesday to announce a lawsuit against the Trump Administration over border wall projects in San Diego and Imperial counties.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra will speak about the lawsuit at Border Field State Park beginning at 10:30 a.m. PDT. NBC 7 is planning on live streaming the event.

The Trump administration last week waived environmental laws and other reviews to replace a small stretch of border wall in Calexico, California, the second time it has exercised that authority in less than two months.

Last month, Homeland Security waived reviews for a 15-mile stretch in San Diego.



Politically Speaking: Building a Southern Border Wall

NBC 7's Gene Cubbison talks with Councilmember Georgette Gomez (9th District) who wants city leadership to speak out against the construction of President Donald Trump's proposed border wall. (Published Monday, Sept. 11, 2017)

The Calexico waiver marked the seventh time the government has waived environmental reviews under a 2005 law. That law exempts the government from the National Environmental Protection Act, which calls for extensive reviews of environmental impacts, and a host of other laws.



The government plans to award a contract in November and begin construction in February.

This is not the first time Attorney General Becerra has sued the Trump Administration.

California was also the first state to challenge the administration on its policy of denying funds to cities that limit cooperation with enforcement of U.S. immigration laws.

The state of California and city of San Francisco filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice over President Trump's sanctuary city restrictions on public safety grants.