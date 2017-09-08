Police at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) are investigating a report of a rape in student housing involving an unknown man who was invited back to the victim’s home.

The alleged crime happened on Sept. 3, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. The CSUSM Police Department said the victim, a female student, was walking home with a friend when they met two men, whom they invited back to their student housing. There, one of the men allegedly raped the victim.

The incident was reported to university police on Thursday. Police said the suspect and the other man who was with him are not students at the school.

The suspect is described as a tall man in his early 20s, with a muscular build, short, brown hair and brown eyes. He had a neatly groomed mustache and beard and wore a baseball cap, jeans, and a T-shirt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with details on this case can reach out to CSUSM police at (760) 750-4567 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. The university said victims of sexual assault can seek support at the Student Health and Counseling Center on Chavez Circle, or by calling (760) 750-4915.

Two unrelated sexual assault cases have been reported at and near the campus since February 2016; those cases happened under different circumstances.

On Jan. 31, 2017, a woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight in Lot B on campus by a man she met through the instant messaging app, Kik. The suspect met the victim on campus, drove her to the lot and raped her, police said. He then drove her to Craven Circle, where he let her go. The suspect, in that case, was also not a student at the school.

In late February 2016, a CSUSM student reported she was sexually assaulted at the QUAD residence hall on East Barham Drive, located about a mile north of the university. In that case, the suspect in the late-night attack was known to the victim.