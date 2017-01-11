A motorcyclist used the shoulder on State Route 52 to accelerate through traffic, appearing to intentionally strike a CHP officer. The officers were responding to a separate accident when it happened. NBC 7’s Candice Nguyen reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017)

A motorcyclist using a shoulder lane to pass traffic on State Route 52 accelerated into a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer, striking him, officials confirmed to NBC 7 San Diego.

The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound State Route 52 at Summit near San Diego's Tierrasanta neighborhood, according to CHP officer Catano.

At the time, three officers were responding to another accident when one standing on the right shoulder spotted the motorcyclist trying to pass everyone, according to officials on scene.

One officer put his hands up to try and stop the motorcyclist, but instead, the motorcyclist accelerated and went straight for the officer, hitting him.

Investigators believe the incident was intentional and are carrying on the investigation as assault on an officer. The suspect has been taken into custody.

He is identified to be 26-year-old Christopher Ryan Warner of El Cajon.

Medics were requested for one patient. An initial report showed the officer suffered minor injuries, though that could change pending a complete evaluation.

Traffic on EB SR-52 came to nearly a standstill for afternoon commuters.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.