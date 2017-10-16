California became the first state to allow a nonbinary gender marker on birth certificates Sunday when Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation backed by San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins.

California is now also the second state in the nation to allow residents to be identified by a gender marker other than "F" or "M" on their driver license.



Atkins (D - 39th District) introduced the bill, SB 179, also known as the Gender Recognition Act, earlier this year.

a.t. furya who grew up in San Diego is only the fifth person in the country, according to the Transgender Law Center, to obtain court documents that grant “nonbinary” as their legally designated gender.

California Considers Gender-Neutral Identification

NBC 7 Marianne Kushi reports on the controversial proposal to offer identification in the state that does not require a person to declare a gender. (Published 2 hours ago)

Nonbinary means the person does not designate male or female as a gender.

“Agender for me or not having a gender has been spot on because then I don’t feel like okay like, I’m this, but I’m not really. It fits. I don’t know how else to explain it," said a.t.

Oregon and the District of Columbia recently issued the gender-neutral option on their driver’s licenses.

