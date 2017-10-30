San Diegans can expect to pay more for gas starting Wednesday as a new state gas tax goes into effect.



The tax, passed in April, will contribute $200,000 annually to fund transportation improvements, according to Senate Bill 1. SB1 plans to raise $52.4 billion over 10 years for road repairs and public transit improvements.

With the tax hike, gasoline prices are expected to raise 12 cents per gallon, and 20 cents per gallon for diesel. California drivers are projected to spend about $300 more a year due to the tax increase.

However, Californians pay some of the highest gas taxes in the country already, and some San Diegans sounding off on NBC 7's Facebook page wonder where that money is going and why there needs to be an increase.

"Our roads don't reflect the other raises in this kind of tax," said Jeanette Whiney in response to a Facebook post. We already pay about a dollar more per gallon compared to other states. Our roads are much worse than many of these other states. Why is that?"

Other San Diegans said they are fine with the tax increase as long as the funds go toward improving roads.

California Republican leaders, such as San Diego’s Carl Demaio, are working to repeal the bill on the November 2018 ballot because they claim there is enough infrastructure funds without having to increase gas prices.

Some Republicans suggest oil companies be taxed instead of Californians.

“We have to say no more money until you take existing money and put it where we wanted, back in our roads,” said Demaio back in May.

“Safe and smooth roads make California a better place to live and strengthen our economy,” Gov. Jerry Brown said in April. “This legislation will put thousands of people to work.”



The bill also means the cost of vehicle registration fees will rise starting January 1, 2018. The increases will depend on the worth of the vehicle. Electric vehicles will see a $100 registration fee in 2020 for vehicles made in that year, according to SB1.