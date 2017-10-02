After the mass shooting at a country music concert that left scores dead and hundreds injured in Las Vegas, stories of heroism have come to light.

One North County-based airline is offering free flights to Las Vegas to family members of the Las Vegas massacre victims.

Cal Jet by Elite Airways said Monday the airline would provide the flights for anyone with a family member affected by the deadly tragedy. Sunday's shooting left at least 58 dead and more than 500 injured.

The airline operates a nonstop jet service from McClellan-Palomar Airport (CLD) in Carlsbad to McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic event in Las Vegas,” said George Wozniak president of Cal Jet Elite in a statement. “Serving the community is core part of our values. It is unfortunate that this is the way we must step up today, but we are committed to doing what we can to provide relief and assistance to those affected by this violent attack.”

New Airline to Fly Directly from Carlsbad to Las Vegas

NBC 7's Steven Luke reports the unveiling of a new airline service with a direct flight to Las Vegas from Carlsbad. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017)

To book your flight, contact Cal Jet Elite reservations at 800-414-8537 and request assistance from their “Family Center.”