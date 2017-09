Firefighters are battling a one acre fire in Valley Center with bulldozers and two choppers, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, and is located off Woods Valley Road and Valley Center Road, according to a statement from Cal Fire.

Cal Fire is calling it the “Woods Fire” due to its location. The rate of spread is moderate because of low fuel in the vicinity.

