The Old Point Loma Lighthouse at the Cabrillo National Monument.

The Cabrillo National Monument has asked the public for feedback on a proposed increase to daily park entrance fees.

If the proposal passes, this would mark the second fee increase in the past several decades. The fees would take effect in January 2018.

The National Park Service (NPS) has proposed increasing the daily park entrance fee from $10 to $15 for cars, $5 to $7 for pedestrians and bicyclists, and $7 to $10 for motorcyclists.

NPS officials first began collecting entrance fees from Cabrillo in 1987.

The funds raised by park fees help preserve natural and cultural resources, improve visitor facilities and offer new educational opportunities, said NPS officials. They said 80 percent of the entrance fees would stay at Cabrillo to support the monument.

Various projects are funded with entrance fees including the development of a curriculum-based educational program for the San Salvador, construction of restroom facilities, and a Whale and Kelp Forest Overlook, according to NPS.

In the future, park officials plan to install 38 new wayside exhibits, repair the damaged Bayside Trail, produce a new film for Cabrillo, make general improvements and upgrade information displays.

Visitors under age 16 or holders of the America the Beautiful Pass, Federal Recreational Senior Pass, Access Pass, Military Pass or Fourth Grader Pass, are never charged fees, according to NPS.

To give feedback to the park on the proposed fee increases, you can leave comments online or email cabr_info@nps.gov between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30.

Letters can also be submitted to the Park Superintendent at 1800 Cabrillo Memorial Drive.