CRSSD Fest Announces Spring 2017 Lineup

Bob Moses (Tom Howle pictured) is scheduled to perform at CRSSD Fest on March 4-5. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Is it 2017 yet? While we've been done with 2016 for a while now (since basically Jan. 1), the organizers at the bi-annual, multi-day EDM CRSSD Festival just upped our anticipation for the new year.

On March 4-5, grab your dancing shoes and glow sticks: CRSSD Fest is once again taking over San Diego's Waterfront Park with some of the most groundbreaking dance/electronic music acts in the scene right now.

LIVE: CRSSD Fest

This will be the fifth and latest incarnation of the two-day electronic music festival that takes place on the San Diego Bay downtown. After getting into the indie-rock territory in 2015 with TV on the Radio and the Flaming Lips, the upcoming spring lineup follows their October 2016 focus (headlined by Miike Snow, ZHU, Cashmere Cat, etc) with a heavy EDM lean. After all -- if it ain't broken, don't fix it, right?

Top headliners for March 2017 include Flume, Duke Dumont, Bob Moses, Justin Martin, AlunaGeorge, Jackmaster, Seth Troxler, Eats Everything, Amtrac, Giraffage and much more!

Some of the most in-demand DJs on the planet like Snakehips, Cut Snake, Skream, Lane 8, Ame, Midland, and Lost Frequencies (among others) will also be hitting the fest this spring. Let's be honest: If you love EDM, you've got no excuse to miss this thing.

CRSSD Fest is a 21-and-up event, and tickets go on sale on Dec. 27 at noon on their website -- visit crssdfest.com for more information.

2017 Spring CRSSD Festival Lineup