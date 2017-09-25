The County's popular Waterfront Park will once again close down for the CRSSD Music Festival.

The festival, set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1, features headliners Rufus Du Sol and Chromeo.

Preparations for the festival will start the Wednesday before and access to some areas of the park will be limited leading up to the festival. The playground area and restroom in the southeast corner of the park, as well as the south fountain, will remain open until the park's regular closing time Friday evening at 10 p.m.

Metered parking in the area will be off limits Wednesday, Sept. 27 through Monday, Oct. 2.

The park will once again re-open on Monday, Oct. 2, with the exception of the civic greens and the West Plaza. Festival operators will break down the equipment and remove fencing the day after the festival.

Normal operations resume on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

For more information about the park closure, call (619) 232-PARK (7275).

For more information about the musical festival, click here.