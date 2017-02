A 20,000 pound coral tree was placed in its new home Thursday at Heritage Park in Old Town on Thursday.

Arborists had been looking for a replacement after the old coral tree died of natural causes.

The new tree was planted around 9 a.m. but it’s not exactly “new.”

The tree is already 30 years old and though slightly smaller than the previous tree will grow just as big over the next five years.

The cost is an estimated $23,000.