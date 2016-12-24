There was a snow storm warning and wind advisory in place for those visiting the Julian area Saturday. That didn’t stop San Diegans from taking advantage of this year’s White Christmas eve.

California Highway Patrol officers were requiring that drivers going up Sunrise Highway to Julian had snow chains. Dozens of families were stopped going up the highway near Old Highway 80 and asked to turn back around because of the icy conditions. CHP officers warned drivers of high wind, sleet, and rain.

The Scalisis drove up from La Mesa with their three-year-old, Cooper, and were not prepared for the cold. There was “Just a lot of sleet and snow and rain,” said Hillary Scalisi. “We decided it was probably best to stay out here and then go back instead of going all the way up the mountain.”

Joe Scalisi, Hillary’s husband explained their windshield cracked on their way up the highway. “It just cracked all the way across,” said Joe Scalisi. “We already have a crack and when we turned the defroster on, I think the windshield expanded and it just cracked the whole thing.”

The Tibbs who live in Paradise Hills decided to make a quick stop to check out the view. “Let’s just say it that way, it’s been an adventure,” said Natasha Tibbs.

The family was on their way to Petsmart but decided to change course and head up the mountain. “We were actually going to Petsmart to find a Christmas gift for the dog and said 'why not?'” said Johnny Tibbs.

Johnny’s daughter, Bianca Tibbs, who was wearing a green cargo jacket and swede boots without gloves, was not impressed by the snow. “I wasn’t prepared, so I’m not happy about it,” Bianca laughed.

Snow is expected to begin clearing tomorrow.