CHP Investigating Body Found on Freeway

California Highway Patrol officials are investigating after a body was found on Interstate 5 early Sunday morning.

The body was found shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday on I-5 Southbound near the Sea World Drive exit, in San Diego's Mission Bay neighborhood.

It is unclear how the person died at this time, CHP officers said. Reports indicate two cars hit a pedestrian.

All lanes of the freeway were closed for a while as officers investigated. Since then, all lanes have reopened.

No further details were available.