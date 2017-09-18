CBP Seizes Drugs, 17 Fugitives Over Weekend

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents seized nearly 450 pounds of narcotics and captured 17 fugitives at the U.S.-Mexico border over the weekend, according to CBP.

The fugitives all had outstanding arrest warrants, including probation violations, fraud, a stolen vehicle and sex offense, according to a statement from CBP.

“The apprehensions this weekend showcase CBP’s commitment to safeguarding the nation and our local communities,” said San Diego CBP Director of Field Operations Pete Flores.

The agents confiscated 200 pounds of methamphetamine, 160 pounds of cocaine, 75 pounds of fentanyl and approximately seven pounds of heroin, according to the CBP.

CBP said the drugs were found in places like spare tires, rear seats, transmissions and bumpers.

The drugs were valued at over $4.9 million.