Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized approximately $7 million in drugs across the San Diego and Imperial County port of entries over the weekend.

The interceptions happened Friday through Sunday and accounted for more than 20,000 pounds of drugs.

Officers first intercepted a truck driver coming through the Otay Mesa cargo port of entry on Friday at approximately 4 p.m. when a shipment of cardboard boxes was sent to the port's imaging system.

Through the imaging system, officers saw anomalies; when they searched through the shipment, they found 23 large cellophane-wrapped packages of marijuana within the boxes weighing approximately 523 pounds. The street value was an estimated $261,000. Officers seized the truck and marijuana.

Nearly Half-Million in Drugs Stashed in Minivan

The same day, at approximately 6:30 p.m., another truck driver carrying a "Organic Sugar Confectionery" shipment arrived at the Otay Mesa cargo port of entry.

When the shipment passed through imaging, officers found anomalies. Officers offloaded the truck and found large cellophane-wrapped packages of marijuana. The 350 packages weighed approximately 8,400 pounds and were worth an estimated $4.1 million in street value. Officiers seized the drugs and vehicle.

Over the weekend, officers also intercepted a number of different shipments: 272 pounds of marijuana 271 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 118 pounds of cocaine - worth an estimated street value of $2.6 million. The drugs were found in a fuel tank, inside a dashboard, in a muffler and water panels, in some instances.