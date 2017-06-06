U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered 150 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in popcorn boxes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

A 25-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen, drove her 2010 Jeep Liberty to the port at about 11 a.m. last Sunday. Her vehicle was inspected when a CBP officer noticed the excessive amount of food inside, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Anomalies were detected when officers used the port's imaging system on her vehicle, so a CBP canine team was called to investigate. The drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the popcorn boxes located in the rear cargo area of the woman's car.

Upon searching the popcorn boxes, large packages of methamphetamine were revealed, said officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Border Patrol officers found a total of 15 packages weighing 150 pounds, worth a street value of more than $481,952. The drugs were all stuffed into boxes of popcorn.

Over the weekend, Border Patrol officers working at the ports of entry in the San Diego and Imperial Valley Counties intercepted about 837 pounds of narcotics valued at over $3.9 million, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

On June 2 to 4, CBP officers seized 388 pounds of methamphetamine, 162 pounds of cocaine, 32 pounds of heroin and 250 pounds of marijuana, mostly hidden inside various vehicle parts.