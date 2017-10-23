CBP Confiscates 1,800 Pounds of Narcotics During Weekend

Packages of marijuana found by CBP officers in an empty trailer being conveyed across the Calexico East port of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers from the Imperial Valley and San Diego ports of entry reported seizing narcotics amounting to over 1,800 pounds over the weekend.



The CBP officers seized 383 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 pounds of cocaine, 54 pounds of heroin and 1,340 pounds of marijuana from Friday through Monday, according to a CBP report.

The combined worth of the narcotics is estimated to have a street value of $3.2 million, according to CBP.

Some of the narcotics were discovered in places like bumpers, spare tire wells, gas tanks, car floors, window panels and car seats, according to CBP.

In one interception, CBP discovered a Mexican citizen conveying 54 packages of marijuana in an empty tractor trailer. The total weight was 1,116 pounds and the street value was $446,400, according to CBP.

In another incident, CBP confiscated 46 pounds of methamphetamine, eight pounds of cocaine and four pounds of heroin from the vehicle of two 18-year-old U.S. citizens. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $223,960, according to CBP.

“The interceptions this weekend showcase CBP’s adaptability to an ever-changing smuggling trade,” said Pete Flores, Director of San Diego’s CBP Field Operations.



CBP seized all the vehicles transporting the narcotics for further investigation. The drugs and vehicle occupants were either turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency or Homeland Security agents.